Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Playtika stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 13,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Playtika has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 101.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 599,857 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 515.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 30.5% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

