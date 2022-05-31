Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $41.30.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter.
About Plumas Bancorp (Get Rating)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
