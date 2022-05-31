Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

