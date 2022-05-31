Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
