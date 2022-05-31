Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.