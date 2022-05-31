POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,863 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.