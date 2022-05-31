POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PNT stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,863 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.