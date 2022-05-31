Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Points.com in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a P/E ratio of 176.21 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth about $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

