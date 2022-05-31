Points.com (TSE:PTS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTS. Cormark reduced their target price on Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on Points.com in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Points.com to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Points.com alerts:

Shares of Points.com stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$464.58 million and a P/E ratio of 172.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.38. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of C$17.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.16.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.