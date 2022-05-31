Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PII opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

