Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE PII opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
