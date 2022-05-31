Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €74.24 ($79.83) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €79.75 and a 200 day moving average of €82.16. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($109.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.