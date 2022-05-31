Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Insider Jill Francine Waite Sells 44,614 Shares

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTLO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 583,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

