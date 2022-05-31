Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Acquires $194,080.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

