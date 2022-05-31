Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

