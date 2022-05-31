Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.