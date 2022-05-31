Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSPC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSPC. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

