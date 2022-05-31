Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Power Assets stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.
