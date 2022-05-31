PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PWFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

