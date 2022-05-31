Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of SQFT opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -84.00%.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
