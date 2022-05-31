Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -84.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

