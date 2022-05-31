Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in May

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 321,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,863. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 29.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

