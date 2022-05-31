Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PROBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Probe Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

