Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,464. Prothena has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

