Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.34).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

PFG opened at GBX 252.24 ($3.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £640.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.58.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £30,384.39 ($38,441.79).

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.