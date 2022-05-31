Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.