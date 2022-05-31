Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

