Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,672 ($21.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.12) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.61) to GBX 1,475 ($18.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.88) target price on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.07) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.50) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($91,137.50). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.26), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($197,082.41).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($11.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,033.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,170.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

