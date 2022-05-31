Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

