PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,693 shares of company stock worth $3,473,202 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in PubMatic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PubMatic by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
