PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.54.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,693 shares of company stock worth $3,473,202 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in PubMatic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PubMatic by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.