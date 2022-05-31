Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PULM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

