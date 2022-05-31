Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

