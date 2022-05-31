Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

