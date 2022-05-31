QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Citigroup

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 382 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.24) to GBX 400 ($5.06) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.19) to GBX 361 ($4.57) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

