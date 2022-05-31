Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Jeffery R. Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QRVO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $111.75. 2,020,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.
Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.
