Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QLYS traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 574,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,025. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.