Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
QUTIF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Questor Technology
