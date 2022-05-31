Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

QUTIF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

