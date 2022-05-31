Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Rose Bentley Purchases 36,646 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QUMU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

