Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Rose Bentley Purchases 36,646 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QUMU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.