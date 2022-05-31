Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,851. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.