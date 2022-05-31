Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 26,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 145,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

