Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

