Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.
Shares of RXT opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
