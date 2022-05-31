Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.