Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $34.15 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $24.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $138.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.57 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $178.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

