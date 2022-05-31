Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RKUNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Shares of RKUNY remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.