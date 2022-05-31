Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 669,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,324,393 shares of company stock worth $20,003,509. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

