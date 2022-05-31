Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $4,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE PACK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 553,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,089. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

