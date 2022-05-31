Raymond James Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.75

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.