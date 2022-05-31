Raymond Joseph Tesi Purchases 6,300 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,674.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INmune Bio stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

