Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

May 31st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 211,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,185. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

