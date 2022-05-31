RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.24.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 453,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,863,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

