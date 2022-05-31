Reading International (RDI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/29/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Reading International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Reading International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 4/3/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.15.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
