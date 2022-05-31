Reading International (RDI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Reading International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

5/13/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Reading International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/3/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

