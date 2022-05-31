Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

RETA opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

