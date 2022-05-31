Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.