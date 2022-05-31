Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
