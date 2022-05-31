Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VOW3)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3):

5/30/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/23/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €225.00 ($241.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/16/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($240.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/12/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($247.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($188.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($301.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/9/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/9/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($247.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($240.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($301.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($333.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($186.02) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

4/26/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($331.18) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($333.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($240.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($301.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/14/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €224.00 ($240.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/14/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($331.18) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/14/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($333.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/11/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ETR VOW3 traded up €1.72 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €153.96 ($165.55). 647,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($263.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €167.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

