Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/18/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/11/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 287.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
- 5/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 315.00 to 330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 340.00 to 400.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 300.00 to 340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.02 price target on the stock.
Shares of EQNR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
