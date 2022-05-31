Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MeiraGTx (MGTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX) recently:

5/18/2022 – MeiraGTx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

5/13/2022 – MeiraGTx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – MeiraGTx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $18.00.

5/12/2022 – MeiraGTx had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Get MeiraGTx Holdings plc alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 106.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 96,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth about $5,273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 631.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 258,696 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.